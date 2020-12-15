Nearly half of faculty in Indian colleges striving hard to manage teaching during Covid-19: QS report

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Over 45 per cent of faculty in Indian higher education institutions have been striving hard to manage during the COVID-19 pandemic by learning continually to improve their digital skills which has led to extreme tiredness and draining of energy levels, a new report claims.
The report is based on a survey conducted by QS IGAUGE, which rates colleges and universities in India with complete operational control held by the London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which comes out with coveted global university rankings.
Over 1,700 faculty members from across the country participated in the Faculty Academic Review for Excellence (FARE), 2020 survey.
“It is important to note that online teaching during the pandemic is not the same as the one before COVID-19. The added emotional baggage of uncertainty along with concerns around physical and psychological health, job security, finances and many more are bound to have an adverse impact and make the sudden, and for many a rather unwelcome, transition to online teaching,” the report said.
“At least 46 per cent of the surveyed faculty members said they have been striving hard to manage by learning continually to improve their digital competencies and skills which has resulted in extreme tiredness and draining out of energy levels,” it added.
The report has cited factors such as being under constant observation while teaching through an unfamiliar medium with totally new tools, difficulty in engaging learners and getting them to respond and collaborate during lessons, and assessing the learning outcomes as major challenges being faced by teachers during the period.
“The transition to online classes has not been easy for teachers, and keeping them all safe in cyberspace has been a huge challenge. While approximately 9 per cent of the respondents stated that they have witnessed a sharp increase in their stress and anxiety levels, 52 per cent reported a moderate increase in anxiety levels post the shift to online teaching,” it said.
According to the report, a significant proportion of faculty responded positively, stating their rapport has improved with the students (41 per cent), colleagues (43 per cent) and administration (41 per cent).
“While a similar proportion of respondents indicated no such change, 17.4 per cent faculty members stated that their rapport with students has worsened post the shift to online teaching. The response to deteriorated rapport with colleagues was at 8 per cent and the administration at 9.9 per cent,” it said.
“The data also revealed that 30 per cent of the respondents lacked technical know-how, digital skills, virtual learning resources, while 70 per cent of the respondents emerged victorious when they managed to proudly sit before a laptop to teach their remote learner in the online class,” the report added.
Universities and colleges were closed in the country in the middle of March this year to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25.
While the central government has permitted phased reopening of educational institutions as per the local situation of COVID-19, majority teaching-learning activities continue to be online.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Iqbal Chand Malhotra’s new book ‘Red Fear’ is a ready-reckoner of events that shaped China through centuries ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...