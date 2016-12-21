NEET exams in 8 languages

The entrance examination for undergraduate (UG) medical courses would now be held in six languages, besides English and Hindi, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Wednesday. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which is now the only entrance examination for all colleges — government, private and state — across the country will be conducted in Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil, besides English and Hindi. The common entrance exam was finally implemented for the academic year 2016-17. The next NEET examinations, for which admission forms have been made available on Wednesday, is expected to be held on May 7, 2017.