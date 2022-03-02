NEET PG counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round begins today

Registrations for the NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round begins on Wednesday and will go on till March 7. The mop-up round is to fill the seats that remain vacant after the two rounds of NEET PG counselling that ended on February 27, 2022.

No new entrants are allowed for the mop-up round. Candidates who were allotted seats but were not able to report for admission are eligible to apply.

Steps to register for the NEET PG 2021 mop-up counselling

1. Visit the official site of the Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in 2. Select ‘PG Medical Counselling’ on the homepage and click on ‘Online registration’ 3. Candidates can also use this direct link to apply - https://bit.ly/3IzW7fq 4. Candidates have to enter their NEET PG Roll Number and other credentials to login. 5. Candidates have to fill out an application form and upload all necessary documents. 6. The application must be submitted upon paying the application fees. 7. Candidates are advised to download a copy of the confirmation page after submitting the application.

The candidates will be able to choose their college preferences from March 3. After the verification of documents and allotment of seats, results will be declared on March 12. The candidates have to report between March 13 and March 18. If seats remain vacant, the candidates can then apply for the online stray vacancy round from March 19. The stray vacancy round is conducted by the respective Deemed/Central Universities/Central Institutes/AIIMS/JIPMER.