NEET postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed the national medical entrance exam, NEET, in view of the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) was scheduled for May 3.

The HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) took the decision in view of the three-week lockdown as well as pending board exams for a few subjects, a senior official said.

