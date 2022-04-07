NEET (UG) 2022 application process begins, exam on July 17

The National Testing Agency has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) 2022 on Wednesday.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages on July 17, 2022.

Application Process for NEET (UG) 2022 is now open. All the best. @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/fYibGc0JaB — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

There is no upper age limit for appearing in NEET this year. The agency said in a tweet that NEET (UG) 2022 will be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time.

NEET (UG) 2022 to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

The last date for submission of the online application form is May 6, 2022.

How to apply for NEET (UG) 2022

Visit neet.nta.nic.in and select 'Registration for NEET (UG) 2022.

The candidate will be redirected to a login registration window.

After signing in, the candidate has to fill in personal and academic details in the application, including choice of exam centre

The registration is complete when a confirmation page opens after the candidate pays a NEET registration fee and submits the application form.

The NTA will send all information to the registered email address or mobile number. “Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only,” a senior official told PTI.

The NEET (UG) 2021 was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it, PTI reported.