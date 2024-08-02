Nemetschek India, a leading global software provider for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy, Chennai, to enhance digital transformation in education through advanced technology and training programmes. This gives Nemetschek access to over 1,000 member engineering colleges of ICT Academy.

The MoU outlines a strategic partnership focusing on upskilling students and professionals, preparing them for the industry’s evolving demands. According to a release, the association will leverage Nemetschek’s novel software solutions and ICT Academy’s expertise in technology education to create a comprehensive learning ecosystem.

The association will include the development of joint workshops, seminars, and certification initiatives designed to provide hands-on experience with Nemetschek’s software tools. These efforts aim to enhance participants’ technical proficiency and industry readiness, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving AEC industry while supporting the ICT Academy’s mission to encourage creativity and entrepreneurship among its students.

