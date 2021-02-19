New 'national education policy' is a step towards self-reliant India: PM Modi

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
The new National Education Policy is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It aims to strengthen research and development, innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.
Addressing students at Visva Bharati University during their convocation, Modi said, it is for them to chose whether to fret about a problem and be a part of it; or they would want to step-up and create solutions.
He pointed out that, on the one hand, there were those spreading terror and violence globally, and these people are also highly educated and skilled. But then, on the other hand, others risked their lives to save people from Covid-19.
“It’s not about ideology. It’s about mindset. It is up to you to be a part of the problem or step-up and find a solution. Just because there is a fear of failure, it does not mean one will not take risks. The youth should take risks, and we are there to support them,” the Prime Minister said.
The convocation address was delivered through video conferencing.
Modi spoke about the changes being made through the National Education Policy and how it was a step towards a “good future”. The policy will allow students to chose and study in a language of their choice, apart from fuelling innovation, R&D and entrepreneurship.
“It (National Education Policy) has given students complete freedom to show their ability and study different subjects in languages of their choice,” he said.
