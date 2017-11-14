Next Skills launches online programme for tech, management students

Next Skills has launched a new online learning programme for science, technology and management students.

Apart from core skills, the programme, DigiTAlent, provides access to resources on topics including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, data analytics, Web-based application development, and mobile application development.

It incorporates licensed content from the digital skill platform, TalentSprint, and a project pack with mentor assistance from Tooople.

It is being offered in three formats – a four-year programme for engineering graduates joining in the first year, a three-year programme for second year engineering graduates, MCAs and BSc students, a two-year programme for third year engineering students and MBAs who would want to focus on the IT industry.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, N. T. Chowdary, Chairman, Next Skills, said DigiTAlent will be available in an easy monthly payment option. The fee varies for different streams.