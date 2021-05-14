Education

NIMS of Japan, IITH launch Center for Materials Research

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 14, 2021

Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) have come together to launch IITH-NIMS Joint Research Center for Materials Research.

IITH Director BS Murty and NIMS President Kazuhito Hashimoto had last month signed an agreement for opening the Joint Research Center. IITH has close engagement with Japan as it was established using technical and financial support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Through this initiative, NIMS is strengthening its work to further develop the joint research with complementary strengths in materials sciences wherein young faculty members of IITH stay at NIMS for their PhD.

The opening of this joint research center will further strengthen these ties, according to a statement.

Currently, scientists from both organisations are preparing for research collaboration after Covid-19 pandemic end by online scientific information exchange and provision of samples.

Published on May 14, 2021

