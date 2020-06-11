NIRF 2020: IIT Madras emerges as India’s best higher educational institute

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Madras has emerged as the best higher educational institute in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 announced by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

The second and third spot was taken by Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IIT-Delhi respectively.

The IITs mainly took the top 10 positions in the overall ranking. Besides IITs, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) also made it to the list of overall best ten institutes.

Meanwhile, in the University category, IISc topped the chart followed by JNU and BHU. On the other hand, Delhi University spotted 11th position in this list.

The NIRF approved by the MHRD was launched on September 29th, 2015. The rankings are decided based in the parameters that include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception.

In the engineering institutes category, IIT- Madras got the first spot, while IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay achieved second and third position respectively.

For management studies, India Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad has been ranked first. IIM- Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta were placed at second and third position respectively. IIM-Lucknow and IIT-Kharagpur took fourth and fifth place.

Delhi University’s Miranda House ranked first in the college category followed by Lady Shri Ram and Hindu College. St. Stephen’s college took the fourth position

In the medical college category, All India Institute of Medical Sciences is ranked first w. While the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Christian Medical College were ranked second and third.

National Law School of India University got the first rank in the law institutes category followed by National Law University and the Nalsar University of Law.