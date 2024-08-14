Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has moved up two ranks to fourth place among universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) survey for 2024.

In the overall rankings, MAHE has secured the 14th position. Many of the constituent units of MAHE are also among the top 10 position under various disciplines. In dental category, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, secured second position; Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, stood at eighth position in pharmacy; and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, secured ninth position in medical category. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, stood at 11th in dental category. MAHE secured 23rd position in research, and Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Manipal stood at 28th in architecture.

The ninth edition of the rankings includes a total of 13 categories. The lists feature rankings of higher education institutions in subcategories, including top universities and colleges, under engineering, medical, legal, management, pharma, architecture, agriculture, and allied sector.

Institutions have been ranked based on parameters such as Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.

Quoting Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, a media statement said: “Being included in the NIRF rankings is evidence of our steadfast dedication to academic achievement, creativity, and all-around growth. This honour is a testament to the combined efforts of our staff, teachers, and students to create a climate that promotes growth, learning, and research. We shall keep working to raise the bar for education and make significant contributions to society.”

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said: “Moving up to fourth place in the NIRF rankings from last year’s sixth position is a remarkable achievement that showcases our commitment to excellence. This progress reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, students, and staff in fostering an environment of academic rigor and innovation. We are proud of this accomplishment and will continue to push the boundaries to achieve even greater heights.”

