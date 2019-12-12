NIT Trichy Alumni to create ₹5-crore corpus to support research scholars

To promote research and increase the number of research scholars, Alumni of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, has pledged to contribute ₹5 crore to set up 10 Research Chairs.

The Research Chair will sponsor PhD students to pursue research that are aligned to the current industry challenges and future requirements, an alumni of the Institute said here on Thursday.

“The government of India has allocated 5-6 PhD scholars for each department with a stipend of about ₹35,000 per month. So, we would like to increase the number of research scholars available in each department at least by adding one research scholar in each of the ten core engineering departments,” said Krishna Sai, President, REC/NITT Alumni Association (RECAL). sHe was speaking at a press conference organised to announce NIT Trichy’s Global Alumini Meet (GAM 2020). RECAL Foundation, he said, will create ten deposits of ₹50 lakh each and the interest proceeds of the deposits will be used to pay stipends to the research scholars beginning next academic year.

The Alumni association is also planning to raise around ₹6.2 crore to upgrade the institute’s running track and revamp its stadium. It has already raised funds to set up a heritage centre at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

GAM 2020, which is scheduled for January 4, 2020, will see the coming together of over 1,200 past students, including some of the reputed names such as N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank, Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Federal Bank, Mini Thomas, Director, NIT Trichy, among others. Established as Regional Engineering College (REC) in 1964, the Institute was renamed as NIT, Trichy in 2001 after the Centre took over control of all the RECs.

NIT has an alumni strength of 22,000 Undergraduates, 11,000 Postgraduates and 1,800 PhD scholars.

The event also saw the launch GAM 2020 logo by James Walter, CEO, OFS.