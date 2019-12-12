NIT Trichy Alumni to create ₹5-crore corpus to support research scholars

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
To promote research and increase the number of research scholars, Alumni of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Trichy, has pledged to contribute ₹5 crore to set up 10 Research Chairs.
The Research Chair will sponsor PhD students to pursue research that are aligned to the current industry challenges and future requirements, an alumni of the Institute said here on Thursday.
“The government of India has allocated 5-6 PhD scholars for each department with a stipend of about ₹35,000 per month. So, we would like to increase the number of research scholars available in each department at least by adding one research scholar in each of the ten core engineering departments,” said Krishna Sai, President, REC/NITT Alumni Association (RECAL). sHe was speaking at a press conference organised to announce NIT Trichy’s Global Alumini Meet (GAM 2020). RECAL Foundation, he said, will create ten deposits of ₹50 lakh each and the interest proceeds of the deposits will be used to pay stipends to the research scholars beginning next academic year.
The Alumni association is also planning to raise around ₹6.2 crore to upgrade the institute’s running track and revamp its stadium. It has already raised funds to set up a heritage centre at a cost of ₹40 lakh.
GAM 2020, which is scheduled for January 4, 2020, will see the coming together of over 1,200 past students, including some of the reputed names such as N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank, Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Federal Bank, Mini Thomas, Director, NIT Trichy, among others. Established as Regional Engineering College (REC) in 1964, the Institute was renamed as NIT, Trichy in 2001 after the Centre took over control of all the RECs.
NIT has an alumni strength of 22,000 Undergraduates, 11,000 Postgraduates and 1,800 PhD scholars.
The event also saw the launch GAM 2020 logo by James Walter, CEO, OFS.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...