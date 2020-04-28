NIT-W students make it big at placements

Notwithstanding a slowdown in 2019-20, the National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) has had a bumper hiring season as 732 final-year students received full-time employment offers from various employers.

About 300 of them received offers with pay packages of over ₹10 lakh. And, 14 of them received a cost to company (CTC) of ₹43.33 lakh as highest pay package.

The hiring numbers included 551 under-graduate students and 181 post-graduate students. “The recruitment process will continue till July 31, 2020,” an NIT(W) official has said.

Over 80 per cent of UG (under-graduate) students have been hired by 177 companies with an average package of ₹12.15 lakhs per annum as against ₹9.93 lakh in the last hiring season. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) kicked off the hiring process this year by hiring six and 16 students respectively.

As many as 33 students received offers from the Government of India Enterprises and public sector units. The top ten recruiters offered 43 jobs with an average CTC of ₹35.45 lakh.

Among the private companies, Microsoft India, DE Shaw Group, Arcesium India, Adobe, Oracle India, SAP Labs and Qualcomm participated in the placement drive at the institute.