NIT-W students make it big at placements

Tracking deals: April 28, 2020
Notwithstanding a slowdown in 2019-20, the National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) has had a bumper hiring season as 732 final-year students received full-time employment offers from various employers.
About 300 of them received offers with pay packages of over ₹10 lakh. And, 14 of them received a cost to company (CTC) of ₹43.33 lakh as highest pay package.
The hiring numbers included 551 under-graduate students and 181 post-graduate students. “The recruitment process will continue till July 31, 2020,” an NIT(W) official has said.
Over 80 per cent of UG (under-graduate) students have been hired by 177 companies with an average package of ₹12.15 lakhs per annum as against ₹9.93 lakh in the last hiring season. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) kicked off the hiring process this year by hiring six and 16 students respectively.
As many as 33 students received offers from the Government of India Enterprises and public sector units. The top ten recruiters offered 43 jobs with an average CTC of ₹35.45 lakh.
Among the private companies, Microsoft India, DE Shaw Group, Arcesium India, Adobe, Oracle India, SAP Labs and Qualcomm participated in the placement drive at the institute.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Driver-hiring platform DriveU’s founder shares his perspective on the future of mobility
VilCart provides sourcing, logistic and marketing support to kirana stores
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...