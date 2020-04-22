NIT-Warangal to study impact of heat, humidity on Covid-19

The National Institute of Technology – Warangal (NIT-W) has bagged a project from a global consortium to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project, mooted by Soumya Lipsa Rath (Department of Biotechnology) and Kishant Kumar (Department of Chemical Engineering) of NIT-W, will study the dependence of structure and dynamics of Novel SARS-COV-2 on temperature and humidity in the atmosphere.

The Covid-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium awarded the project. The consortium, which comprises top global institutes and firms, would provide high-performance computing facilities available at NASA, IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft and MIT, University of Pittsburgh and the University of Illinois.

“The highly contagious virus has spread across almost all the nations of the world. Though coronavirus family of viruses such as SARS and MERS infected people in the past, They gradually disappeared in the hot and humid conditions,” an NIT-W official said.

“Data obtained from countries with higher temperature and humidity also indicate a low propensity of infection,” he said.

“We would study the impact of atmospheric conditions – temperature and humidity, and try to unravel if the virus undergoes any biophysical changes with change in atmospheric conditions,” he said.

This study would open a new dimension in the characterization of SARS-CoV-2 and future corona family class of viruses in prevention, categorization and drug designing aspects, the proposal from NIT observed.