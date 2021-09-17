NITI Aayog, BYJU’S to provide learning material to school students

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
NITI Aayog on Friday partnered with BYJU’S, an edtech company, to provide students in 112 Aspirational Districts of the country free access to BYJU’S high-quality and tech-driven learning programmes in a bid to ensure access to quality education.
The collaboration to support the school students in these developmentally challenged districts comprises two main components including BYJU’S Career-Plus programme, under Aakash+BYJU’S to provide high-quality test prep coaching to 3,000 meritorious students of classes 11 and 12 who aspire to appear for NEET and JEE. And, a voluntary programme for children of school-going age, classes 6-12, who can opt to receive scholastic content from BYJU’S Learning App for three years, under its social impact initiative, Education for All.
“Technology has played a key role in helping ensure continuity and a lot of classrooms have moved to an “online” format. Effective use of technology in education can aid transformation and with BYJU’S joining us, the students in these aspirational districts will get an opportunity to access quality education,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.
The project envisages establishment of a dedicated working group that will create a knowledge, innovation, and strategy support system. The team will also actively monitor and evaluate programme implementation to enable efficacy and ensure better scope of delivery.
“We are confident that with this partnership, children from underserved communities and locations will be empowered with tech-enabled learning and bring in positive systemic changes in the education ecosystem,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S.
For the Career-Plus programme, students will be selected through a pre-designed test and provided teaching and content material, along with mentoring support and guidance. This initiative will combine the best of classroom and online learning, thus providing a hybrid model of education.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...