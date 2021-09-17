NITI Aayog, BYJU’S to provide learning material to school students

NITI Aayog on Friday partnered with BYJU’S, an edtech company, to provide students in 112 Aspirational Districts of the country free access to BYJU’S high-quality and tech-driven learning programmes in a bid to ensure access to quality education.

The collaboration to support the school students in these developmentally challenged districts comprises two main components including BYJU’S Career-Plus programme, under Aakash+BYJU’S to provide high-quality test prep coaching to 3,000 meritorious students of classes 11 and 12 who aspire to appear for NEET and JEE. And, a voluntary programme for children of school-going age, classes 6-12, who can opt to receive scholastic content from BYJU’S Learning App for three years, under its social impact initiative, Education for All.

“Technology has played a key role in helping ensure continuity and a lot of classrooms have moved to an “online” format. Effective use of technology in education can aid transformation and with BYJU’S joining us, the students in these aspirational districts will get an opportunity to access quality education,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

The project envisages establishment of a dedicated working group that will create a knowledge, innovation, and strategy support system. The team will also actively monitor and evaluate programme implementation to enable efficacy and ensure better scope of delivery.

“We are confident that with this partnership, children from underserved communities and locations will be empowered with tech-enabled learning and bring in positive systemic changes in the education ecosystem,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S.

For the Career-Plus programme, students will be selected through a pre-designed test and provided teaching and content material, along with mentoring support and guidance. This initiative will combine the best of classroom and online learning, thus providing a hybrid model of education.