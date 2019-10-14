NITIE’s business festival from Oct 15

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) will hold its business festival — Avartan from October 15 to 18th. Avartan offers a multifaceted event encompassing conclaves, business events, and competitions. The four-day corporate event is set to begin with an award ceremony at which the Lakshya Business Visionary Award will be presented to SP Oswal, Chairman, Vardhman Group, Padma Bhushan Awardee, 2010.

The Lakshya Distinguished Leader Award will be conferred on A Sivathanu Pillai, President, PMA India and former CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace along with K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO. The event will include a motivational talk by Vikas Dimri, the international banker who scaled Mount Everest. Our Bureau