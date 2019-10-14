Education

NITIE’s business festival from Oct 15

Mumbai | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) will hold its business festival — Avartan from October 15 to 18th. Avartan offers a multifaceted event encompassing conclaves, business events, and competitions. The four-day corporate event is set to begin with an award ceremony at which the Lakshya Business Visionary Award will be presented to SP Oswal, Chairman, Vardhman Group, Padma Bhushan Awardee, 2010.

The Lakshya Distinguished Leader Award will be conferred on A Sivathanu Pillai, President, PMA India and former CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace along with K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO. The event will include a motivational talk by Vikas Dimri, the international banker who scaled Mount Everest. Our Bureau

Published on October 14, 2019
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
No child in pre-school should be made to take written or oral test: NCERT