Nitte organises healthcare hackathon

Nitte Healthcare Innovation Hackathon 2022 — organised by Nitte (deemed to be university), from April 8-10 — witnessed participation of over 60 teams from all over the country.

The team ‘Nitte ECE’ won first prize for designing and developing a prototype for a low-cost smart patient monitoring system and mobile app for rural health centres. The participating members — Pradyumna GR, Roopa B Hegde, Durgaprasad, Bommegowda KB (all from NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte) — received a cash prize of ₹50,000.

The team ‘Kshitij’, which was first runner-up , was awarded ₹25,000. The team’s project focussed on developing a screening device for diabetic foot and an AI-coupled device for early detection of diabetic foot complications. Jaiprakash Gurav of the Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College, Soubhik De and Chiranjib Rudra (IIT-Kharagpur) were members of this team.

The second runner-up team — ‘Cancer Catchers’ — was awarded ₹15,000. The team’s project focussed on the detection of oral neoplastic lesion by combined thermography, chemiluminescence and Toludine blue staining. Rajeshwary A and Ahsain Kalam (KS Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru), Sukesh Rao and Pooja Hegde (NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte) were members of the team.

Speaking at the valedictory of the hackathon, Ravi Nayar, ENT surgeon and entrepreneur, said any compelling idea can be converted into an innovation process. A lot of changes are taking place in the country, and all youths need to move with the times, he added .

The hackathon was organied in association with the Institution Innovation Centre of Nitte (deemed to be university) and Atal Incubation Centre – Nitte.