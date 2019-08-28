Nod for 75 new medical colleges

By 2022, India is set to get 75 new medical colleges. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved construction of 75 additional government colleges which would be attached to existing district or referral hospitals. “This would lead to an increase in the availability of qualified health professionals, improve tertiary care in the government sector, utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals and promote affordable medical education in the country,” said a note by the Press Information Bureau.

The note further said new medical colleges will be set up in under-served areas having no medical colleges with at least 200-bedded district hospitals, and preference will be given to aspirational districts and district hospitals having 300 beds.

Previously, 58 medical colleges in Phase I and later 24 new medical colleges in Phase II were approved, before the approval for current 75 medical colleges in Phase III came by, leading to a total addition of 15,700 MBBS seats in the country.

“Of this, 39 medical colleges under Phase I have already started functioning, while the remaining 19 would be made functional by 2020-21,” said the note.