Nothing has announced the ‘Generation Nothing’ student program in India to empower young minds for the future, as per the company statement.

Nothing has partnered with Yuvaa, one of India’s youth media, impact, and insights groups run by generation z. The collaboration aims at recruiting students studying in areas that align with Nothing’s vision.

Generation Nothing aims to provide opportunities that will support education and co-create with its team.

The program will also reward participants with a graduate scheme or internship within the company. The program will include monthly incentives like merchandise, vouchers, and exclusive access to Nothing experiences.

To participate, an individual must be enrolled with an educational institute and should fill up the Generation Nothing online form. Once an application is shortlisted, a representative will contact the applicant regarding next steps within two weeks.

Also read India to manufacture Nothing Phone 2