Now a zero-cost EMI for financing school fees

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Parents aspiring to send their wards to a school of their choice but finding the fees unaffordable can now heave a sigh of relief. Taking cue from the zero-cost consumer durable finance model, NBFCs are now exploring a similar product for school fees.
According to industry insiders, the rising cost of living in urban and semi urban areas, inflation and the increased cost of education gives a huge scope for rolling out such a product, which would not only cover the annual admission fee but also the tuition fees of schools, which typically range between ₹50,000-₹1 lakh a year.
NBFCs tie up with schools and educational institutions to assist payment of fees. The charges are typically borne by the schools or institutions, who in turn get the benefit of upfront cash flows which they can deploy for their working capital requirements. It is usually a short tenure loan ranging between six-twelve months. The product is likely to gain traction given that many parents have either lost their jobs or have had to take salary cuts in the wake of the pandemic.
Avanse Financial Services (AFS), an education focussed NBFC, for instance identified the school fee financing as a separate vertical about two-three years back given the “huge potential” in the segment. “What happened in case of retail credit and consumer credit, will now happen in education. We identified this space about two and half years back but the growth has been slow due to Covid (as schools were shut). Today the numbers are in low single digit but that is because this category is getting created. There is a huge potential,” Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services told BusinessLine. As on September 30, 2021, AFS had an AUM (Asset under Management) of ₹3,800 crore.
According to Gainda, assuming that there would be close to 3.5 lakh unaided and private schools in the country, the estimated market size for school fee financing would be upward of ₹1.75-lakh crore.
EnableCap, a Kolkata based tech-enabled NBFC, is in talks with a number of schools in Kolkata and Durgapur for such tie ups. It currently has tie ups with coaching institutes and edtech companies in West Bengal and Bihar for similar offerings.
“The consumer goods industry underwent a rapid transformation post the availability of finance. We expect a similar transformation in education space with this product which is collateral free, simple and seamless and offers convenience to customers to spread out their payments,” Nirpeksh Kumbhat, Co-Founder, EnableCap, said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...