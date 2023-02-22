Dr Miniya Chatterji, Founding Director, Anant School for Climate Action

Soon it would be possible for you to arm yourself with a masters degree in climate change. The Anant School for Climate Action, affiliated to Anant National University, Ahmedabad, has planned to follow-up its just-launched B-Tech (Climate Change) course, with a master’s program.

The B-Tech programme, offers specialised engineering training in climate technologies. The program has just begun, and the first semester is in progress. The student intake is just 10, but will be doubled next year and progressively increase till it reaches 60, Dr Miniya Chatterji, Founding Director, Anant School for Climate Action, told businessline today.

The school is the first of its kind to academically train students in climate studies, climate impact and implementing measures to facilitate climate change adaptation and mitigation, she said.

The demand for the degree course, Chatterji said, is overwhelming—the University received 300 applications for 10 seats. As for jobs, she said, “it is a big story”. Even if a hundred such programs come up, there would be jobs for all the students, she said, observing that all companies are under regulatory pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.

Executive Fellowship

The Anant School for Climate Action began offering climate education four years ago when it started a one-year executive training program, which it called ‘Anant Fellowship for Climate Action’. Without any marketing of the program, the school received 4,865 applications from 72 countries, she said. The school continues to offer the program but is now giving people the option of taking different segments of the course as per their choice.

Chatterji is also the CEO of Sustain Lab Paris, which in order to build capacity in climate action, builds institutions such as the Anant School for Climate Action, in many countries.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit