Now, prepare for the JEE/ NEET entrance with a 3D interactive learning kit

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 A US-headquartered edtech start-up, Saras-3D Inc, has launched a stereoscopic 3-D interactive learning model for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education for schools and individuals.

For example: A class 10 student - sitting at home or in a classroom - can view the anatomy of the human respiratory system, its intricate structure and functioning using 3-D viewing glasses. Similarly, the stereoscopic 3-D learning model will make it easier to understand topics such as electricity, magnetism and matter covered in class 12.

How it works

Founded by Indian technocrats in the US, Saras-3D's wholly-owned Indian subsidiary 3D EdTech Pvt Ltd, has developed a comprehensive stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning solution, including software and hardware.

The software runs on a projector or a laptop displaying content that covers the NCERT/CBSE curriculum for physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics for classes 9-12. The students and teachers wear 3-D glasses to get immersed in the topic. The 'Saras Genius 3D' kit can be operated from home or at institutions. The kit requirements include a Windows or Android platform and a high-speed computer monitor for seamless rendering of 3D images.

The Genius 3D platform is available for Science and Math subjects for grades 9-12, along with JEE mains/ NEET entrance exam preparation.

Aiding the teachers

Speaking to BusinessLine, Kashyap Mankad, Consulting Technical Director at 3D EdTech and former group director at ISRO, said the company has secured several patents on technology, design and the delivery method. "Our aim is to aid teachers and lessen their burden. They will be able to engage students in a more effective manner. The description of the content and diagrams are all our Intellectual Property, and is designed and developed by subject matter experts." The company has roped-in artists for an in-house video creation unit.

Kashyap Mankad, Consulting Technical Director, 3D EdTech, former Group Director, ISRO

Installations

Saras 3D has launched a school sponsorship programme for the learning kit that costs around Rs 50 lakh. The kit includes a projector-based system, along with 30-40 glasses for a classroom, and about 10 individual systems for trainers/ teachers.

Currently, it has 25 installations in school classrooms and about 100+ systems for individual use in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In the first phase of expansion, the company will deploy the kit in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Delhi/NCR region, with an aim to have around 10,000 end-users by 2022-23.

In Gujarat it has joined hands with Charusat University for a sponsorship programme to provide these kits to 10 schools in the state.