Now, University of Hyderabad can grant Prime Minister’s Research Fellowships

UoH can also offer fellowships under the PMRF scheme through the lateral entry channel in the current cycle i.e. PMRF May 2020. All the eligible students on rolls of University of Hyderabad are encouraged to apply.

The Final Award of the fellowship is subject to approval by the discipline-specific Selection Committee. Recipients of the fellowship will be subject to the rules and obligations of the PMRF scheme, and continuation of the Fellowship will depend on demonstrated research excellence that will be reviewed annually.

Those selected under PMRF will get a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000 along with an annual contingency grant of Rs 2 Lakhs. To apply for PMRF under direct entry channel (against PMRF May 2020 call), the candidate needs to get selected and admitted in the University’s regular PhD program (in science/engineering/technology), and then the Institute will recommend candidates (with high academic credentials and demonstrated potential for research) as per the guidelines for PMRF scheme issued by MHRD, Government of India.

“This is another important milestone for the University and is recognition for the outstanding research contributions made by our students over years. I am sure that this development will give a boost to our students,’’ Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said in a release.

With this, the Central University has become one of the few institutions in India that can offer fellowships under Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme to meritorious PhD candidates at the time of admission into the PhD program.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), which has already been recognised as an Institute of Eminence, can now grant Prime Minister’s Research Fellowships.

