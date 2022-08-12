NPTEL, IIT Madras, Amadeus Labs launch GATE preparation portal

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and IIT Madras have joined hands to launch an online portal for GATE exam preparation—NPTEL GATE Portal (https://gate.nptel.ac.in).

The portal has been made freely accessible to all students, with CSR support from travel technology platform Amadeus Labs Bengaluru. NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc.

The portal will be handy for 9 to 10 lakh students who take the GATE exam next year.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level entrance exam that enables aspirants to seek admission for Masters or Ph.D. in IITs, IISc and other renowned institutions. Multiple PSUs recruit candidates on the basis of GATE score.

Through the new portal, NPTEL aims to leverage its existing course content on engineering and science domains from its 2,400+ courses portfolio to provide video solutions, practice tests, and online assistance in line with the GATE syllabus, says a release.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “GATE examination tests the knowledge in fundamentals acquired by a candidate during the undergraduate education. Success in GATE enables both higher education and employment options. NPTEL is leveraging its content to guide and help candidates prepare and create a level playing field by providing equal opportunities for people to attempt the GATE exam.”

Mani Ganeshan, APAC Engineering Head and Centre Head, Amadeus Labs Bengaluru, said, “The GATE preparation portal is another example of our efforts of supporting and contributing to the growth of our nation’s upcoming leaders who will shape the future of India. ”

The preparation portal was launched during an event hosted by IITM PALS, a social initiative of pre-eminent alumni of IITs to augment engineering education by providing interventions to students, faculty and management of engineering colleges in India since 2012, the release said.