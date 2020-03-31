NTA extends dates for submission of online application forms of various examination

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the dates for submission of online applications forms for various examinations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The last date for the submission of UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was April 16 that has now been extended to May 16. Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 has also been extended to April 30.
Similarly, exam dates of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), CSIR-NET, National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020 have also been extended.
The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and NTA website after assessment of the situation post-April 15, said the official release.
“NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the examination and focus on critical concepts to close learning gaps if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time,” the release added.
