The number of new recruiters participating in the Summer Placement process for the MBA Class of 2026 in the Post Graduate Programme in Management at IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA) has increased more than fourfold this year.

“This year, there were 51 new recruiters compared to 12 last year,” stated an official release from IIMA on Monday evening regarding the placement process held on November 12, 15, and 18. The new recruiters included BNP Paribas, Cranmore Partners Limited, DE Shaw India, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, EY Parthenon - Singapore, HSBC (Hong Kong), IIFL Securities (Investment Banking), Pkeday Advisors, Roland Berger, Simon Kucher, UBS, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, Bharti Enterprises, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Fast Retailing Japan, among others.

“Given the unique market conditions, the Placement Committee onboarded several new recruiters that the students preferred, which is reflected by the significant rise in applications that the new recruiters had,” IIMA stated. Other new recruiters that attended the Summer Placement process earlier this month included GMR Group, Lodha Ventures, Michelin India Private Limited, Sony Pictures Networks, Trampoline, United Breweries (Heineken Group), Welspun Living, Zydus Wellness, Axis Bank, Black Brix, Boult Audio, Consultadd Services Private Limited, Forbes Marshall, and others.

A total of 159 firms posted job descriptions (JDs), with 125 of them making offers for 147 roles across three different clusters. Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson of Placements at IIM Ahmedabad, stated, “This year, we completed the summer placement process in hybrid mode, during which all the students were placed with offers across multiple sectors and industries. This year once again saw an increase in the participation of firms and the variety of job roles as compared to the previous years. This indicates that the demand for high-quality talent continues to grow and demonstrates the strength of relationships we have built with our recruiters over the decades. At IIMA, we strive to develop future leaders for enterprises and will continue to supply the industry with the country’s most exceptional talent pool of future managers. With our consistent record of producing high achievers, we continued to attract regular as well as new recruiters further strengthening our recruiter pool.”

This year, five students opted out of the placement process to work on their own ventures under the IIMAvericks Fellowship. During the summer placement process, newer-age firms continued to tap into IIMA for their growing talent needs, with exciting start-ups in the financial technology space, such as Zaggle and Progcap, participating. Other prominent start-ups, like Trampoline Store and Boult Audio, also extended two offers each across the cluster process.

