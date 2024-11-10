The Odisha government has announced that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in government Universities and affiliated colleges across the State from the current academic session (2024-25).

A press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office informed that the implementation of the NEP 2020 is aimed at bringing a sea change in the education system of the State.

According to the New Education Policy 2020, a four-year undergraduate course is set to begin in the State, where eligible students will receive a certificate, diploma, degree, and degree with honours at the end of each year.

Based on the credit framework provided by the UGC, a State-level credit framework has been prepared, wherein opportunities for credits for skill development and internships have been provided.

Meanwhile, Odisha will celebrate the International Day of Millets on November 10-11, as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Chief Minister Majhi will inaugurate the 'Millet Mission' on November 10.Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said, "The Prime Minister had declared 10th November as the International Day of Millets. So this year, we are observing the International Day of Millets on November 10th and 11th in Bhubaneswar. We are going to have 10 technical sessions spread over two days. The CM (Mohan Charan Majhi) is going to inaugurate the 'Millet Mission' on November 10."

He further said that this event would be on forgotten crops that are grown in the tribal and the mascot also bears the name Milli which has been derived from millets.

"This mission is about educating people to eat healthy, live healthy and eat fresh. I am sure that all the international participants who are coming for this two-day symposium and the other technical experts, through their interaction, are going to enlighten all the people of the State," he said.

