Education

Omicron: Schools in Mumbai to re-open tomorrow

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on December 14, 2021

Last month, the civic body had postponed the reopening of classes for 1 to 7 against the backdrop of concerns being raised overspread of the Omicron variant.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that school classes for 1 to 7 will reopen on Wednesday, December 15. Last month the civic body had postponed the reopening of schools against the backdrop of concerns being raised overspread of the Omicron variant.

The Education Department of the BMC issued a press note saying that schools for standard 1 to 7 of all managements start from December 15, 2021.

Last month after rounds of discussions with the State-appointed Paediatric Task Force, the Maharashtra State cabinet announced re-opening schools for standard 1 to 4 in rural areas and standard 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1. But many civic bodies, including Mumbai civic body postponed, the decision.

However, now the civic body has decided to go ahead with the opening of schools.

Published on December 14, 2021

Mumbai
Covid-19
