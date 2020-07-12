Online delivery of education will continue beyond Sept 30: IBBI

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
With no signs of the Covid-19 menace abating, insolvency regulator IBBI has now allowed online delivery of education to continue beyond September 30.
The online delivery can continue wherever possible and would be in addition to the classroom mode.
This will benefit thousands of prospective insolvency professionals (IPs) as well as those IPs and valuation professionals who have to undertake continuing professional education from Insolvency Professional Agencies (IPAs) and Registered Valuers Organisations (RVOs).
However, to ensure that online delivery of educational Course and Continuing Professional Education is as effective as classroom delivery of education, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has come up with guidelines that govern the online delivery of education by IPAs and RVOs.
It may be recalled that the IBBI had, in March this year, in the wake of Covid-19 allowed online delivery of courses by RVOs and IPAs and continuing education by RVOs till September 30.
Among other things, the new guidelines stipulate that only the licensed version of a software can be used for the courses. It should be user-friendly and have appropriate security features.
The IPA/RVO should provide a compliance report to the IBBI in respect of each course within seven days of the conclusion of the course.
Also, records of every course should be maintained for at least three years.
