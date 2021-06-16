Online edtech platform ApplyBoard raises $300 million

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Ontario, Canada-based online edtech platform ApplyBoard has raised $300 million in Series D funding at a post-money valuation of $3.2 billion, a major part of which will be used to expand its Indian operations.
The round was led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, through its Teachers’ Innovation Platform, which focuses on late-stage venture and growth equity investments in companies developing innovative technologies.
Existing investors Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, BDC, Harmonic, Index Ventures, Garage Capital, and Blue Cloud Ventures also participated in the round. Since its founding, ApplyBoard has raised $475 million.
“Education has the power to change lives and bring peace to the world, and ApplyBoard is more committed than ever to helping the millions of students who are dreaming of studying abroad. With limited international travel over the past year, we are seeing pent-up demand from students looking to study abroad,” said Martin Basiri, Co-founder and CEO of ApplyBoard.
“We are excited by the opportunities this funding will provide as a significant part of this funding will help us further step up the product and business growth in India and support students wishing to study abroad along their journey," said Karunn Kandoi, General Manager and Head of India Operations at ApplyBoard India.
ApplyBoard was founded in 2015 by brothers Martin, Meti and Massi Basiri, international students who came from Iran to Canada for their education.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...