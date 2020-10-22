Online learning firm AhaGuru raises Series A funding led by Anand Mahindra's family office

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
Chennai-based online learning firm AhaGuru has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a Series A round led by an investment firm managed by Anand Mahindra's family office. The funds will be used to develop new technology features and online courses for high school students and increase its student base across the country as well as in West Asia. The funds will also help the company expand its team of expert teachers and mentors, says a press release.
AhaGuru was founded by Balaji Sampath and Gomathi Shanmugasundaram to research and develop solutions to the learning quality problem. AhaGuru’s research into learning gaps has helped it establish techniques to improve conceptual understanding and problem-solving abilities of students significantly.
Several of AhaGuru’s students have done well in competitive exams, says the release. AhaGuru student, Muhender Raj, secured All India Rank 4 in IIT JEE (Advanced) and 100 per cent (percentile) in JEE (Mains) that were conducted last month. Another AhaGuru student, Jay Murekar, ranked TN State First in JEE.
Over 75 per cent of AhaGuru students cleared JEE and over 95 per cent cleared NEET in 2020. This focus on learning quality has helped AhaGuru grow organically in Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata and the investment from Anand Mahindra’s family office will help it scale to many more students across more geographies, says the release.
Says Anand Mahindra, “AhaGuru stands for making learning easier and understandable by deploying well-researched techniques. Their sharp focus on enhancing the quality of teaching science and math can help students grasp fundamentals more effectively. I am hopeful that AhaGuru will help Indian students build curiosity and a scientific temper."
“This funding enables us to launch new courses to help students with their school and board exams. We are also working on several new technology features to make the student learning experience richer. We are investing in Artificial Intelligence to personalise the learning experience for each student. Our predictive learning model identifies student learning patterns and suggests enhancements that improve the success rate of students,” says Balaji Sampath.
"The number of students enrolling for both our live online classes as well as our recorded video courses has tripled. Our teams are working overtime to ensure every student is learning well. This investment will help us get more teachers and provide personalised learning support to our students," says Ms Gomathi.
AhaGuru does not want to dilute its focus by expanding to lots of different subjects and exams. “We focus exclusively on science and math education for middle and high school students. Our team is constantly researching and developing better and better ways to help students master these subjects. Our courses are quite intensive and meant for serious students willing to spend 6 to 8 hours per week for each subject," says Sampath.
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...