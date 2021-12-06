Oppo, IIT-Delhi sign MoU for scholarship programme

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Aimed at strengthening its commitment towards empowering young minds of the country, Oppo India on Monday introduced the Genius+ programme to provide scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premium institutes.
To start with the programme, the smartphone maker has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Delhi to offer scholarships covering academics expenses for the shortlisted students.
Oppo will also be extending the programme for Masters and PhD students to invest in the future of technological leaders in the industry, the company said in a statement.
“India holds a true potential to become the innovation hub. This programme is a step towards helping young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities, carving an innovative future together. We hope to empower more students through this programme and prepare the innovators of tomorrow,” Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, Oppo India, said.
Also read: Oppo conducts first 5G VoNR call from its India 5G lab
The selection of first-year applicants for the Genius+ scholarship programme is based on the JEE rank of the students, and this will be further renewed for the second to fourth year if the selected students have a minimum CPI (CGPA) of 8.0 or above.
Oppo’s representative will guide and and track academic progress of selected students via in person visits to the campus, the company said.“Such scholarships go a long way in acknowledging the meritorious candidates,” Naveen Garg, Dean – International Programmes, IIT Delhi, said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...