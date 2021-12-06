Oppo, IIT-Delhi sign MoU for scholarship programme

Aimed at strengthening its commitment towards empowering young minds of the country, Oppo India on Monday introduced the Genius+ programme to provide scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premium institutes.

To start with the programme, the smartphone maker has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Delhi to offer scholarships covering academics expenses for the shortlisted students.

Oppo will also be extending the programme for Masters and PhD students to invest in the future of technological leaders in the industry, the company said in a statement.

“India holds a true potential to become the innovation hub. This programme is a step towards helping young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities, carving an innovative future together. We hope to empower more students through this programme and prepare the innovators of tomorrow,” Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, Oppo India, said.

The selection of first-year applicants for the Genius+ scholarship programme is based on the JEE rank of the students, and this will be further renewed for the second to fourth year if the selected students have a minimum CPI (CGPA) of 8.0 or above.

Oppo’s representative will guide and and track academic progress of selected students via in person visits to the campus, the company said.“Such scholarships go a long way in acknowledging the meritorious candidates,” Naveen Garg, Dean – International Programmes, IIT Delhi, said.