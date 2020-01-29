Education

OPPO, IIT-Hyderabad to take up joint R&D projects

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

OPPO, the global smartphone brand, and IIT-Hyderabad have joined hands to take up joint R & D projects in advanced and emerging technologies.

The areas identified are battery, camera and image processing, networks (5G), system performance and Artificial Intelligence among others.

A memorandum of understanding was signed recently between Tasneem Arif, Vice President and Head (R&D), OPPO India and Sumohana S Channappayya, Dean (R&D), IIT Hyderabad.

The MoU envisages joint research and development for multiple projects over a period of two years . The partnership is aimed at developing solutions and bridging the gap between academic excellence and business requirements and to help create an industry-ready workforce, according to a statement from the IITH.

