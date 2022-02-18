Over 160 students from Tamil Nadu likely to enroll for EHL’s hospitality diploma program

Over 160 students from Tamil Nadu, who have passed class 12, are expected to enroll for the Vocational Education & Training (VET), a diploma programme in hospitality launched by Switzerland-based Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) Education Group recently.

In a bid to promote skill development in Indian hospitality, industry body CII and ITC Hotels, in December, joined hands with EHL to offer an 18-month Swiss professional diploma program. As per the partnership, industry experts at ITC Hotels will impart student’s training while the CII has assured 100 per cent placement upon successful completion of the ‘VET by EHL’ program.

The course will be conducted at four ITC luxury properties, including ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Sonar & Royal Bengal (Kolkata) and ITC Maratha (Mumbai).

Launching the event in Chennai, Praveen Roy, Associate Director and Regional Head of VET by EHL for South Asia, Middle East & Myanmar, said, VET by EHL was devised specifically to bridge the current skills gap and to strengthen India’s position as the global hospitality workforce supplier of choice.

“Tamil Nadu, more specifically Chennai, has a massive tourism potential which not only attracts tourists from all over the world but also provides employment opportunities in the hospitality industry, hence, it was crucial for us to tap the market and assess the gap between demand and supply of skilled employees,” he added.

The 18-month program is divided into three levels - Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced. It will offer learning in three distinct streams: ‘Culinary’, ‘Food & Beverage Service’ & ‘Rooms’, followed by VET by EHL’s world-renowned quality-assurance standards.

“The program will enable us to strengthen the talent pipeline in India as we are aiming to expand our presence in the country while adding more hotels to the program in the coming years. We are expecting to enroll close to 10,000 students nationally over the span of 3 years,” said Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII.

The course fee is ₹300,000 (plus taxes) and the programme is open for students, who have cleared 12th standard from a recognised board in India with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in English.

To create awareness, a team of three Swiss students from the EHL Hospitality Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland (EHL), participated in a 2,266 km cycle tour from Delhi to Chennai.