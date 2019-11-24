Education

Over 2 lakh candidates write CAT 2019

Our Bureau | Updated on November 24, 2019 Published on November 24, 2019

2,09,926 candidates successfully appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) announced a successful completion of CAT 2019 that was held on November 24, 2019 (Sunday) in two sessions. 

According to Professor Shubhasis Dey, IIM Kozhikode, Convener, CAT2019,  2,09,926 candidates successfully appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

For CAT 2018, 2,09,405 candidates had appeared for the test, crossing the 2 lakh mark. In 2017, 1,99,000 candidates had taken the CAT.   CAT 2019 results will be tentatively announced in the second week of January, 2020

