Over 75 engineering, technical colleges to shut down: AICTE

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
More than 75 engineering and technical colleges that are preparing to shut down have opted not to admit students from this academic session, majority of them in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The major reason for the closure are less takers for the courses or colleges and shortage of funds, a senior official of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) told PTI.
So far, 78 technical colleges have opted for “progressive closure” this year, the officials at the AICTE said. During the 2018-19 academic session, 54 colleges had chosen progressive closure, while the number of such colleges was at 106 during 2017-18.
“Colleges opting for progressive closure, stop admitting fresh students and continue to function till the time the existing students graduate. Thirty-one of the colleges are based in Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab has six of these colleges,” the senior official of the AICTE said. “Among the colleges that will be shutting down, five each are based in Chhattisgarh and Haryana, while four each are in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Two colleges each are in Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra,” he said.
As per AICTE statistics, there are 264 engineering colleges that are operational in the country without approval from the council, while there are 116 architecture colleges functioning without the AICTE’s nod.
