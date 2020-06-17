Over one-third of students to continue learning online after schools reopen: Survey

Brainly, a global online learning platform, conducted a survey with the premise of Unlock 1.0. as the government eases restrictions on lockdown mandates, many Indian schools gear up to reopen shortly via different models.

The survey aimed at gauging the response of students around the same and observed active participation of 2636 individuals belonging to all major cities. The report shared interesting insights into the future of online learning in a post-COVID world.

Survey findings

Apprehensions due to a growing number of pandemic-positive cases reflected in the answers registered. Therefore, a mixed response was observed when asked about the reopening of schools. Only 38.7 per cent of students declared they were comfortable joining schools as soon as the lockdown reopens, followed closely by 34 per cent of those who are still reluctant and unable to commit the same.

A majority of Brainly users (55.2 per cent) declared having enjoyed virtual classes amidst the lockdown. More than one-third of the participants look forward to online learning. 42.5 per cent declared that they will continue to learn online even after the schools reopen while less than one-third of students at 28.7 per cent said they can’t decide and are still considering online learning as an option.

Online platforms are gaining popularity among learners as a way of learning, primarily due to the ease of access during the lockdown. A need for a safe and social-distancing-based ecosystem has further propelled this transition.

According to Brainly, 53.3 per cent of students prefer having a mix of both online and offline education after the schools resume operations. However, 27.7 per cent would not want a hybrid learning model while 19 per cent are yet to decide.

Online learning is fast emerging as an accessible and reliable source of learning for students and their parents. However, as a large nation with a sizable population, network issues in remote areas and uneven internet penetration can pose connectivity issues.

This specifically holds true when all organizations are embracing work from home policies that are weighing on the network infrastructure. 38.7 per cent of Bainly students admitted facing challenges in getting schooled remotely while 34.9 per cent did not have any issue and online learning for them was a smooth experience.