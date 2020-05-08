Education

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15: HRD Ministry

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File photo)

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Friday. The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

