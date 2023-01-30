EdTech platform, PW (Physics Wallah) will hire 2,500 people across verticals within the first quarter of 2023.

The new positions have different roles and responsibilities. The organisation is hiring faculty members and professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers, and many more. According to the company, the latest round of hiring is aligned with the company’s growth goals.

“At this growth juncture, hiring more professionals across roles was the next natural progression for us. Above all, we are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students,” said Satish Khengre, HR Head of Physics Wallah.

The Edtech unicorn is on a growth spree, having forayed into several competitive exams, including state boards, GATE, CDS, NDA, UPSC, CTET, SSC, CDS, railways, banking, CA, Commerce, MBA, and more, apart from JEE and NEET preparation.

Additionally, it has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and tech skilling. Similarly, to expand its offerings in the upskilling category, it acquired iNeuron last month.

PW has a team of more than 6,500 employees, including over 2,000 teachers and educational experts. The announcement comes at a time when layoffs are happening across the sectors in the country.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit