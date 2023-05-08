Physicswallah (PW) is planning to open offline centres for UPSC and State Public Service Commission (SPSC) exam preparation in 10 cities in the next three years, said PW OnlyIAS CEO Sumit Rewri.

OnlyIAS has opened its first offline centre in Delhi. It is planning to open the centres in Pune, Allahabad, Indore, Jaipur, etc. PW co-founder Alakh Pandey told businessline that the company has invested about ₹100 crore towards building its UPSC prep vertical PW OnlyIAS in the last 8 months.

“We have invested this amount on developing the technology, teaching pedagogy, offline expansion, etc. The vertical has 75,000 enrollments as of now and we have also opened our first offline centre in Delhi,” he added.

PW is already offering classes for exams conducted by State Public Service Commissions (SPSCs) in States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The edtech company is planning to launch similar online classes for exams conducted by West Bengal Public Service Commission.

PW launched courses specific to SPSCs a month ago.

“In the next three years, our aim is to teach 3 lakh students online and 30,000 students offline. In the Delhi offline centre, PW has already enrolled 500 students,” added Rewri.

On the launch of OnlyIAS, Pandey said, “I have been teaching since 2016 on a digital platform, and so many of my students are now in college second year, third year, final year or have passed out. Now they have started requesting course material for the UPSC exam.”

PW and OnlyIAS launched UPSCwallah in October 2020.

According to Pandey, PW’s UPSC course is 50 per cent lower than the cheapest course in the market.

