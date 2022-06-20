PhysicsWallah forays into offline learning

After Unacademy, newly-minted edtech unicorn PW (PhysicsWallah) has also launched its offline center PW Vidyapeeth in Kota, Rajasthan.

The centre is designed to assist engineering and medical entrance exam aspirants. It will provide them with a learning environment and a 24/7 doubt-clearing facility. The student-teacher ratio of each class will be 125:1. PW said that this step was taken based on the student’s demand.

“Though online classes have been very effective for learners during the pandemic, physical classrooms create a better learning atmosphere. In-person learning is what students are seeking in the new normal, which could make or break their careers. The opening of this PW center is in sync with this vision. It is perfectly designed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of today’s new-age students, enabling them to leverage the best of both worlds (offline and online),” the company said in a statement.

PW’s offline centres are said to have received over 1,000 admissions. Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO of PW (PhysicsWallah), said, “We chose Kota for many reasons. The city holds an unbreakable track record for assisting students in cracking various competitive entrance exams. It has gained the trust of every parent and aspirant when it comes to delivering the best education from the best teachers from across India. Moreover, it has an average literacy rate of 82.80 per cent, which is higher than the average national percentage of 74.04 per cent, as per the census of 2011.”

Started as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW (PhysicsWallah), the brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, strives to ensure that money is not an obstacle towards achieving one’s dreams. It prepares students for engineering and medical entrance examinations by providing them with guidance from distinguished teachers.

Having commenced operation as a YouTube channel by Alakh Pandey in 2016, PW has grown rapidly since its inception. During the pandemic of 2020, Alakh joined hands with Prateek Maheshwari to work on a technology solution for students by launching the PW app. The company currently boasts over 87 lakh subscribers cumulatively on YouTube, with a rating of 4.8/5 on its app. PW has raised $100 million in Series A funding from Westbridge and GSV Ventures and has become India’s 101st unicorn.