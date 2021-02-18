Education

PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to Covid-19

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

PM Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online in this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday.

The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said.

"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," he said in a tweet.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online,” he said in another tweet.

The registration for the programme will begin from Thursday and conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 18, 2021
e-governance
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.