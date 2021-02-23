Polish agency for academic exchange opens information office at MAHE

Polish National Agency for Academic Exchange (NAWA) has opened an information office at MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education) in Manipal.

Quoting Grażyna Żebrowska, Director General of NAWA, a press statement by MAHE said that such an information office by NAWA was the first-of-its-kind in the world.

Justyna Guziak, Polish language instructor at MAHE, will head the office in Manipal. The office was inaugurated at a virtual event.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski, who was the chief guest of the event, said the initiative is a step in the right direction for enhancing closer ties that Poland and India share.

The Vice-Rector of Adam Mickiewicz University (AMU), Poznan Rafał Witkowski, and the Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, signed a memorandum of understanding initiating academic cooperation between AMU and MAHE on the occasion.

Recently MAHE also celebrated Polish Science Day with a specially curated event organised by the Office of International Affairs and Collaborations and Department of Languages.

Polish Science Day commemorates the birthday of the famous Polish mathematician and astronomer, Nicolaus Copernicus, who formulated a model of the universe that placed the sun rather than earth at the centre of the universe, it said.