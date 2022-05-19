Polygon launches Developer Fellowship Program to bridge the Web3 talent gap 

Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution has launched its inaugural Polygon Fellowship: Class of 2022 program in India, in collaboration with Indian hackathon organizer, DevFolio .

The fellowship program will run for eight weeks between June and August and will see 50 coders from both novice and intermediate backgrounds attend workshops and masterclasses to learn how to build Web3 technologies from scratch.

The fellowship program forms part of Polygon’s goal to take Web3 technology mainstream by delivering resources and training to budding coders and developers. Polygon aims to onboard millions of developers to Web3 over the next decade and bridge the blockchain talent gap through training schemes, talent drives, and developer funds. The global fellowship program will kick off in India, targeting the country’s 5.8 million strong developer community.

Attendees of the program will be given expert support and mentorship in a bid to empower them with the skills and knowledge needed to build decentralized applications (dApps) on the Polygon blockchain. Those selected for the program will also receive between $1,500 and $3,000 to put towards their projects, which will be unveiled, reviewed, and tested on the final day of the 8-week course.

About the program

The program will include a Web3 Beginner Track, which is aimed at developers with little to no prior blockchain experience and those making the jump from the Web2 space to Web3. Fellows will be paired up in groups alongside five mentors, who will provide a foundational orientation of the Web3 and blockchain space before guiding the novice attendees through the process of building their own projects. Fellows in the beginner group will receive $1,500 each to realize their ideas for products and dApps(decentralised apps) by the end of the program.

The course will provide fellows with the information and tools necessary to refine their ideas, start developing and successfully build a Web3 dApp. Fellows will begin with blockchain basics and work their way towards adding to the application ecosystem on Polygon over the course of the eight weeks.

The program’s Web3 Builder Track will deliver mentorship and support to more experienced Web3 developers and involves a stronger focus on building from the start. Attendees of the Web3 Builder Track will receive funding support of $3,000 to build out their ideas. For the final two weeks of the course, both groups will attend the Polygon Hacker House in Bangalore, building their ideas and submitting demos to the group.

Dalip Tyagi, SVP and Head of Developer Relations at Polygon, said, “The demand for blockchain talent is growing exponentially and expected to continue to grow over years to come. We want to help developers to realize their dream, hence we want to bring resources to them to accelerate their journey from ideation to building future Web3 startups. We hope our fellowship program with DevFolio can help Indian developers raise their profile and contribute to the growing Polygon ecosystem with innovative ideas of their own.”

Polygon’s network has grown into a wide-ranging platform full of multi-varied applications and products, with verticals including DeFi, Gaming, DAOs, NFT, Metaverse, and much more. The company hosts over 19,000 decentralized apps (dApps), attracting over 135 million unique user addresses, and boasts over $5 billion in total value locked-in (TVL). The beginner program will run from June 13th to August 7th. The builder program starts on July 4th and will run until August 28th.