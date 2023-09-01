California-based global pre-school chain Safari Kid plans to invest ₹100 crore for rolling out its expansion plans in India.

It plans to open 50 pre-schools by 2028, with 20 ready to be opened by March, 2024.

The global pre-school chain provides premium services in child care and has enrolled over 5,000 students in India alone in the last eight years.

Its curriculum has resulted in bettering early childhood brain development, skills and confidence building that enables in shaping well-rounded grown-up individuals.

It has also appointed edupreneur veteran Jitendra Karsan as new Chairman for its India Business.

young minds

Karsan said with support from investors and franchisees, the pre-school is poised to contribute to the development of young minds and make a lasting impact on the preschool industry in India.

With several pre-schools foraying into India from global markets along with Indian entities expanding into wider cities, the potential of early education is at the cusp of an increased adoption in cities beyond the tier-I cities of India. According to insights from the IMARC Group, the preschool and childcare market is projected to attain a substantial value of $7.3 billion by 2028 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2 per cent.

Safari Kid International Preschool has over 50 centres across 7 countries.

