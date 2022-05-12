Premier education institutions explore online space to impart updated skills to professionals

India’s premier education institutes are increasingly exploring the online space to launch updated credentials and contents that equips learners with in-demand skills.

According to a release by Coursera, an online learning platform, educators such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, IIIT Bangalore, IndianInstitute of Science (IISc), Hero Mindmine, PwC India, and Tally Education are partnering with it to take these new job-relevant credentials to Indian and global audiences.

The educators have launched online degrees, diploma programs and certificates to help professionals gain the updated skills for digital jobs as well as tapping opportunities in traditional popular fields such as Management, Marketing and Finance, the Coursera’s Campus Skills report state.