“I want to step out and work outside my hometown after I complete the training,” said 18-year-old Pushpita Patra.

Patra, who is a resident of Pahadpur, Mayurbhanj in Odisha dropped out of school in class 10 but is hopeful of getting employment after completing the construction sector training at the Larsen & Toubro Skill Training Hub.

“We are learning the technical aspects of construction with on-ground experience. The training is hands-on,” pointed out Patra.

Patra is one among the 179 students who are being trained by Larsen & Toubro at its new training hub for tribal youths in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

The centre was inaugurated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by the company and is built on five acres of land. The centre was constructed in five months. The company spends close to ₹150 crore every year on its CSR activities.

The hub has a multipurpose hall, e-learning hall, digital training room, and separate hostel facilities for boys and girls.

With a training module of three months, 1,000 youngsters can be trained in a year.

The centre is equipped with a pipe welding learning workshop, four service yards, AR/VR technology, and simulators.

The company provides placement to students after completing training with minimum wages up to ₹15,000.

“We believe that empowering the underprivileged youth through accessible skill training is not just an investment for their future but a promise of a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow,” said Meena Subramanyan, President of Prayas Trust, which is a non-profit organization operated by women of L&T and is funded by L&T.

The centre will also provide basic computer training and coding for school children between 9th to 12th standard.

“This training center will enable candidates to fully focus on learning and developing their skills in an enabling environment with a strong focus on life skills and personality development,” Subramanyan said.