Private sector must help improve education quality in govt schools: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the private sector to come forward and contribute to increasing the quality of education in government schools.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv via video conferencing, Modi also highlighted that the transformation being ushered in the education sector is not just policy-based but also participation based.

Launched initiatives

On the occasion, Modi launched multiple key initiatives and schemes in the education sector. These schemes are important as the country is currently celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, he noted.

Such initiatives will bring in an educational revolution and place the education system on the global map, according to Modi.

Modi launched the Indian sign language dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with universal design of learning), talking books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, Nishtha teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/donors/CSR contributors for school development).

He also highlighted that “Vidyanjali 2.0” is like a platform for the country’s resolve of ‘Sabka Prayas’ with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

Societal involvement

Praising the contribution of academicians, experts, teachers, at every level for the formulation of the National Education Policy and its implementation, Modi urged everyone to take this participation to a new level and involve society in it.

“In this society, our private sector has to come forward and contribute to increasing the quality of education in government schools,” he noted.

Modi highlighted that in the last few years, public participation is again becoming the national character of India. “In the last six to seven years, due to the power of public participation, many things have been done in India, which were difficult to imagine earlier. When society does something together, then the desired results are assured,” said Modi.

For the progress of any country, education should not only be inclusive but equitable as well. The National Digital Architecture is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequality in education and its modernisation. It will act as a ‘super-connect’ between various academic activities like how UPI interfaces revolutionised the banking sector, he added.

New academic strategies

In this rapidly changing era, PM Modi said that the teachers have to learn about new systems and techniques. The country is preparing its teachers for these changes through ‘Nishtha’ training programs.

“Teachers of India not only meet any global standard, but they also have their special capital. This special capital, this strength is the Indian culture within them. Our teachers do not consider their work as a mere profession, teaching for them is marked by human empathy, a sacred moral duty. That is why we do not have a mere professional relationship between the teacher and children, but a family relationship and this relationship is for life,” added PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has requested every Olympian and Paralympians to visit 75 schools.