Push to bio-pharma sector: NIPER Hyderabad offers access to its facilities to start-ups

In order to boost the start-ups working in the bio-pharma sector, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad will be providing access to its facilities to the start-ups.

As part of the initiative, start-ups can get access to all of the instrument facilities including the state-of-the-art NABL-accredited analytical testing laboratory with regulatory compliance at nominal rates.

Also read: Sputnik M, the latest vaccine for adolescents

The initiative is in sync with the vision of the central government’s Startup India scheme. To avail of the facilities, the start-ups need to register themselves with Startup India. According to Shashi Bala Singh, Director-NIPER Hyderabad, it is the ‘right time’ for the biopharma sector to grow further and the government was determined to assist the sector.

To encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in the biopharma sector, NIPER Hyderabad has established a biopharma incubation centre, Aishkaran. It has been set up as a non-profit organisation under the Bio-NEST (Bioincubators Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies) scheme sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, the government of India, according to a release.