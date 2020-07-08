RajagiriMedia announces awards for innovation in education

Two national awards in the field of education have been launched by RajagiriMedia to promote outstanding contributions by start-ups in education sector and the schools who have come up with innovative practices during the lockdown.

The Pallikkutam National Award for Innovation in Education 2020 is meant to recognise the disruptive innovations in education. Among the activities of schools assessed include content creation, e-learning pedagogy, teaching-learning, online assessments and management. The award carries a total prize money of ₹1,75,000 with the winner getting ₹100,000 and second and third prize winners getting ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively.

The entries will be evaluated by a team of experts at Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

The Pallikkutam National Award for Startups in Education 2020 is meant to for DPIIT-recognised start-ups who have implemented disruptive and frugal solutions in education technology sector. The award is being given in collaboration with Kerala Startup Mission.

The awards carry a total prize money of ₹1,75,000 and the winner gets ₹1 lakh.

The lockdown has thrown up immense challenges caused by disruptions in traditional learning and the need to incorporate new methods of virtual learning for extended periods. The two awards are meant to motivate stakeholders in education to come up with new technologies and systems to convert the crisis into an opportunity for a paradigm shift in education, said Varghese Panthalookaran, Director of Rajagiri Media.